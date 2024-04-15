 
Kanye West fears Bianca Censori dad amid his Australia invite?

April 15, 2024

Bianca Censroi’s dad Leo has reportedly told Kanye West to visit him in Australia but so far the Chicago rapper has not paid heed to it.

The alleged hesitation of the Donda hitmaker may be understood in the context that his father-in-law belongs to the mafia.

Reports suggest the father of Yeezy architecture was incensed over the parading of his daughter almost naked on the streets allegedly by Ye.

In light of these reports, it was said, “Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react. Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

But considering the background of his father-in-law, some might suggest Kanye does not want to take chances.

A previous bombshell report by Daily Mail shed light on the dark past of Bianca’s family.

It claimed her dad Elia 'Leo' Censori served jail time for possession of drugs in 1982 with a maximum sentence of five years.

Not to mention, his brother Eris Censori was the infamous killer known as 'Melbourne's Al Capone.'

The outlet reports, “Eris was sentenced to death in Western Australia for a murder, but the sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.”

