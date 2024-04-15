Lily Collins hints at 'Emily in Tokyo' amidst season 4 filming

Lily Collins, known for her role as Emily in the popular series Emily in Paris, recently shared throwback photos from Japan.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Collins posted two pictures of herself posing with a 'little' Eiffel Tower in the background.

The Love, Rosie actress exuded excitement in the photos taken at Roppongi Hills in Japan.

In the caption, Collins expressed, "Throwback to finding a little bit of Paris in Japan. Emily in Tokyo?…"



Fans and followers flooded the comments section with some playful speculations if a crossover.

One fan wrote, "Ohhh well... without a doubt that would be a very good crossover!!!"

While another added, "How about Emily in Manila ?"

"Beautiful, attractive, mysterious, magnificent like Cleopatra," the third comment read.

On the work front, the Mirror Mirror actress is currently busy filming the fourth season of Emily in Paris.

While no release date has been announced, speculation hints at a possible 2025 premiere.