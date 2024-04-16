Henry Cavill to welcome first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso soon: ‘I’m excited’

Henry Cavill revealed he is expecting his first baby with girlfriend of two years, Natalie Viscuso at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.



The Man of Steel star expressed his excitement on starting his family while speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of his film.

Confirming the news, the Hollywood hunk said, "I'm very excited about it,” adding, “Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.”

Cavill and Viscuso have been dating for more than two years, according to reports. The duo made their romance Instagram official in April 2021.

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cavill said he is “enjoying this stage” of his life as he nears his 41st birthday.

"I'm enjoying this stage of my life very much so," he said. "I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more -- more direction now."

"One of the advantages of getting older is that you have the beauty of hindsight,” he added. “And now with my career especially, I've got a lot of direction. I've got my hands on the steering wheel a lot more."