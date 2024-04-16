 
menu

Prince Harry faces fresh major blow ahead of UK visit

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

Prince Harry faces fresh major blow ahead of UK visit
Prince Harry faces fresh major blow ahead of UK visit

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt another major blow ahead of his UK visit next month likely along with his family—wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

According to a report by Reuters, King Charles younger son has lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in UK.

The news agency reported this while quoting the court spokesperson on Monday.

"The reality of the matter is that the claimant considers he should receive a different approach to his protection whilst in the UK than RAVEC decided he should, based in part on his comparison of his own position with that of others," Judge Peter Lane said.

"RAVEC, as an expert body, concluded otherwise. It was entitled to do so."

The fresh blow for Harry came days before his visit to UK for Invictus Games event in May.

Meghan Markle is also expected to join Harry on his trip.

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' faces more delay

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' faces more delay
Tom Cruise dubbed 'undateable' over bizarre demands for romantic partners

Tom Cruise dubbed 'undateable' over bizarre demands for romantic partners

Henry Cavill to welcome first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso soon: ‘I'm excited'

Henry Cavill to welcome first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso soon: ‘I'm excited'
‘Chucky' creator hints at new twist in potential season 4 plot

‘Chucky' creator hints at new twist in potential season 4 plot
Lily Collins hints at 'Emily in Tokyo' amidst season 4 filming

Lily Collins hints at 'Emily in Tokyo' amidst season 4 filming
Kanye West fears Bianca Censori dad amid his Australia invite?

Kanye West fears Bianca Censori dad amid his Australia invite?
Megan Fox breaks silence on Chelsea Blackwell's look alike claim on ‘Love is Blind'

Megan Fox breaks silence on Chelsea Blackwell's look alike claim on ‘Love is Blind'

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan to face toughest part of divorce battle soon

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan to face toughest part of divorce battle soon