Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' faces more delay

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

Blake Lively and Justin Baldon’s It Ends With Us release date has once again been pushed back.

The confirmation came after the film adaptation of the famous Colleen Hoover novel was slated to release on February 9 but was later scheduled for June 21.

Back then, The Wire reported that the delay was “largely expected” because the production needed more time for the marketing campaign, including a trailer, which was "nearly impossible" to execute in one month.

Now, PEOPLE reports that the film will hit the theaters on August 9 and provided no explanation for the push back.

'It Ends With Us' casting

Blake, who is also the executive producer of the film, will be playing the lead role of Lily Bloom whereas Justin Baldoni, in the character of Ryle Kincaid, will be starring as her love interest.

Back in 2023, Colleen faced backlash for her casting choices as the actors are much older than the characters portrayed in the novel.

Speaking with Today, the 44-year-old author admitted that her portrayal of characters at a younger age was "a mistake."

“Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. As I started making this movie, I'm like, ‘We need to age them out because I messed up.’ So that's my fault,” she explained.

