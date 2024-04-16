Queen Margrethe celebrates her first birthday after abdication

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II is celebrating her 84th birthday today, her first following abdication in January.



Margrethe II announced her abdication as Queen of Denmark during her New Year's Eve address to the nation on 31 December 2023. She was succeeded by her elder son, King Frederik X, on 14 January 2024.

The Danish royal family took to Instagram and shared the queen’s stunning photos to mark her special day.

The royal family’s post is translated as “Today is Her Majesty Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday.

“On today's occasion, new pictures of Her Majesty, which were taken at Fredensborg Castle, have been published.”

It further reads, “In the same place, Queen Margrethe will celebrate her birthday privately today in the company of family and friends.”



Earlier, in January Queen Margrethe made history as she is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

Denmark’s monarchy traces its origins to 10th-century Viking king Gorm the Old, making it the oldest in Europe and one of the oldest in the world.