Kourtney Kardashian pays tribute to aunt Karen Houghton

April 16, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian finally broke her silence on the death of her aunt Karen Houghton.

Her tribute comes after the younger sister of Kris Jenner passed away last month at the age of 65 as San Diego County officials in San Marcos, California reported her deceased on March 18, according to TMZ.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 45-year-old reality TV star shared a childhood picture of herself in which she's resting in the arms of Karen.

“Auntie Karen,” she penned with a heart and angel wing emojis.

Previously, Kim Kardashian also shared several pictures of spending quality time with her deceased aunt, who passed away from “cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia,” and turned it into a tribute slideshow.

“I love you so much Auntie Karen,” the SKIMS mogul captioned.

When the news of Karen’s death first surfaced, the Kardashians matriarch was the first to pen a heartfelt obituary.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” she had written.

