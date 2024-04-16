 
Meghan Markle overwhelmingly terrified she's losing control over Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

Meghan Markle overwhelmingly terrified she's losing control over Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling the brunt of terror over her slipping reigns in the relationship with Prince Harry, in the eyes of experts.

Accusations such has these have been shared by an inside source that is well placed.

According to their findings, the Duchess of Sussex is unable to put any faith or trust in the Firm, given how they have managed to handle the ‘fallout’ in the past.

The same source was also quoted admitting, “She knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it.”

“But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William. She’s terrified he’ll be made a fool of again and William will use him.”

“She knows she makes better decisions than Harry as she won’t let her emotions rule her, but she fears she’s losing control over this situation.”

