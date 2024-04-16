 
menu

Meghan Markle receives support over her brother's ‘terribly childish' behaviour

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

Meghan Markle receives support over her brother’s ‘terribly childish’ behaviour
Meghan Markle receives support over her brother’s ‘terribly childish’ behaviour

Meghan Markle received support over her estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr’s “terribly childish” behavior from a royal expert.

Speaking with GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin slammed Thomas for trying to put the Duchess of Sussex down in an effort to get back at her.

"I think she's treated her family very badly apart from her mother,” the expert said of Meghan and her relationship with her father Thomas Markle, sister Samantha Markle and brother.

“And I think he wants to get back. I think he's very frustrated that he can't actually say anything or do anything himself, and he wants to put her down, but I don't think that's the way to do it.

"I think that's awful. I think it's terribly childish actually, to try and do that,” she added.

This comes after TV presenter Ben Leo blasted the Duchess of Sussex over her relationship with her father, telling the Suits star that you lead by “example.”

"Meghan Markle preaches compassion, humanity, being a good person, yet she's treated her father badly,” he said. "Yes, he's made mistakes. He made a massive one with those paparazzi pictures.”

"But if she was so compassionate and so forgiving and humanitarian, how amazing I am, she would have forgiven her father, buried the hatchet and had some sort of relationship with him,” he added.

Leo went on to add, "You lead by example. You can't gallivant around the world building some fake brand on humanity when you treated your father that way.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William finally unveils first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince William finally unveils first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle overwhelmingly terrified she's losing control over Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle overwhelmingly terrified she's losing control over Prince Harry
Jon Bon Jovi reveals what he thinks of son Jake's finacee Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi reveals what he thinks of son Jake's finacee Millie Bobby Brown
Prince William leaves King Charles in tears with future plans

Prince William leaves King Charles in tears with future plans
Meghan Markle's becoming exhausting for friends video

Meghan Markle's becoming exhausting for friends
Meghan Markle would love if her kids develop a bond with George, Charlotte, Louis

Meghan Markle would love if her kids develop a bond with George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given serious warning ahead of Netflix shows launch video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given serious warning ahead of Netflix shows launch

Prince Harry safe from deportation in US visa case? Find out video

Prince Harry safe from deportation in US visa case? Find out