Meghan Markle receives support over her brother’s ‘terribly childish’ behaviour

Meghan Markle received support over her estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr’s “terribly childish” behavior from a royal expert.



Speaking with GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin slammed Thomas for trying to put the Duchess of Sussex down in an effort to get back at her.

"I think she's treated her family very badly apart from her mother,” the expert said of Meghan and her relationship with her father Thomas Markle, sister Samantha Markle and brother.

“And I think he wants to get back. I think he's very frustrated that he can't actually say anything or do anything himself, and he wants to put her down, but I don't think that's the way to do it.

"I think that's awful. I think it's terribly childish actually, to try and do that,” she added.

This comes after TV presenter Ben Leo blasted the Duchess of Sussex over her relationship with her father, telling the Suits star that you lead by “example.”

"Meghan Markle preaches compassion, humanity, being a good person, yet she's treated her father badly,” he said. "Yes, he's made mistakes. He made a massive one with those paparazzi pictures.”

"But if she was so compassionate and so forgiving and humanitarian, how amazing I am, she would have forgiven her father, buried the hatchet and had some sort of relationship with him,” he added.

Leo went on to add, "You lead by example. You can't gallivant around the world building some fake brand on humanity when you treated your father that way.”