Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin spills on their co-parenting dynamics

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green recently spilled on their co-parenting dynamics.

The estranged couple, which shares three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey, first met on the set of their film Hope & Faith, in 2004.

After getting married in 2010, Megan filed for divorce in August 2015, but got back with Brian shortly after.

However, in 2020, the Jennifer’s Body star finally decided to break up as she filed for divorce a second time and settled custody of their kids in February 2022.

“The number one rule is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kid,” Brian told E! News in a recent interview.

He added, “People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids and of course, it’s gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

Claiming that you have to “pick your battles,” Brian continued, “The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason. Because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to get along after the fact in raising your kids.”

He also emphasized that once it becomes "just" about co-parenting, it becomes "a completely different situation."