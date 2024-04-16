 
Meghan Markle turns sharing and caring into stock trading

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of treating ‘sharing and caring’ as nothing more than stock trading.

Accusations such as these have been issued by royal author Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of that chat he said, “People will be increasingly shocked that Meghan doesn’t show us all that she can be the bigger person and forget about the past, come back to the U.K. with her family, and show some support.”

After all, “When your sister-in-law and your father-in-law both have cancer [and] you do nothing, it is not a good look.”

This becomes especially true “for someone like Meghan, who has made caring and sharing her stock in trade.”

All in all its come down to image and the fact that “in the past, she’s always portrayed herself as able to be the bigger person. But this time, she just can’t do it, and she’s worried that this will look bad for her.”

