Joey King reveals if she talks to Gypsy Rose Blanchard after prison release

Joey King played Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu series 'The Act'

Joey King says she had a nice chat with Gypsy Rose Blanchard after she was released from prison recently.

King, 24, portrayed Blanchard in Hulu’s 2019 true crime anthology series The Act and won an Emmy for her impressive performance.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, she shared that she wasn't in contact with Blanchard when she filmed The Act, but had a chat with her recently.

"Gypsy sent me a message recently. We didn't have any contact when we were filming the show, but since she's been released, she reached out, and we had a quick little exchange, which was really nice," she shared.

The Kissing Booth actress noted that the series "was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had."

"But also [it's] someone's real life. There's a big responsibility there. It's not like a biopic, and the person's not alive anymore," continued King.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which a caretaker, in this case her mom Dee Dee, causes symptoms in a child to make it look like they’re sick. Blanchard participated in her mom's murder after she discovered her actions and went to jail for eight years for her crime.

"It's also so different from obviously who I am. I don't sound like that at all. Of course. And I don't really move like that. I really enjoyed the idea of like stripping away any kind of vanity that I have on a lot of other sets. Getting to be so challenged with a character. It was a great experience. And having that real person exist, too, was scary. But. it was also like, okay, really wanna do it right," added King.

Meanwhile, King also met her now-husband and director Steven Piet, on the set of the series.