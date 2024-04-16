Henry Cavill reveals how his dates with Natalie Viscuso have changed amid pregnancy

Henry Cavill opened up about Natalie Viscuso's pregnancy at 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' red carpet

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill recently revealed that he’s about to become a dad, and how that has changed his and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso’s dates.



After sending fans into a frenzy with the news of becoming a father, Henry shared that he and Natalie have changed some things about their dates.

"We're not shy of a kitchen dance party, I'll tell you that much. A bottle of wine goes down range," he said of their dates to E! News.

However, he added that that has changed now, "Obviously not now—but previously."

Henry is currently promoting his new movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and shared the news of Natalie’s pregnancy on the red carpet of the premiere.

“I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited,” he told Access Hollywood.

The Argylle actor has previously spoken fondly of fatherhood. In 2017, he told Men's Health U.K: "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them. And if I do have kids, even now, it's starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, 'OK, I'm just going to catch a breather.'"

Henry and Natalie have been together for three years now. The duo first made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 and then made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in 2022.