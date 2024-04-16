‘Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey ‘in talks' for role in fan favorite franchise

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey could next be seen in the new 'Jurassic World' movie

Jonathan Bailey is reportedly being considered for a role in Universal's upcoming Jurassic World movie.

Bailey, 35, is said to be in “early talks” to star in the new edition from the long-running franchise, per Deadline.

The Bridgerton star has joined the rumored cast including Scarlett Johansson. The film will have a new storyline and won’t be a continuation of the Chris Pratt starring trilogy.

The cast is also said to be all fresh, which means previous cast members Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard won’t be included.

The movie is produced by Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall and directed by Gareth Edwards, who’s known for his direction in The Creator and Godzilla.

Meanwhile, Bailey is enjoying the upwards trajectory of his acting career. The star won a Critics Choice Award for his performance in Fellow Travelers, which also starred Matt Bomer. He’s already a fan-favorite after his portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

Bailey also stars in Universal’s two-part film Wicked as Fiyero and reportedly “has strong ties with Universal,” sources told Deadline.