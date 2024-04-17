 
Meghan Markle urged not to ‘come in middle' of Prince Harry spotlight

April 17, 2024

Meghan Markle is accused of stealing Prince Harry’s spotlight during their recent polo charity event.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was also present in the award ceremony as Harry’s Royal Salute Sentebale polo team made a win, is called out for making the event about herself.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells GB News: "She shouldn't be in the middle because she's got two things that she's doing for Netflix.

"She's talking about food, households, friendship, making friends, arrangements, cooking and all that. Let Harry have a little thing of his own. He scored the goal that made them win and you think she would be really pleased?"

Levin continued: "Meghan is the one who's going to be at home. The guru at home and Harry is going to be talking about polo.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

