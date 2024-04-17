 
'The Beatles' 1970 film 'Let it Be' heads to Disney on THIS date

April 17, 2024

The Beatles' 1970 film Let It Be is set to stream on Disney+ on May 8, 2024.

According to PEOPLE report, the release of Let It Be on Disney+ will mark its first appearance on a streaming platform.

Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the film captures iconic band during the creation of their final studio album, titled, Let It Be.

The film also features some moments from their famous rooftop concert on Apple Corps' London headquarters.

The release of Let It Be on Disney+ will offer a new generation of fans a window into the Beatles, just a month after the group officially disbanded.

The film, which had been out of circulation for over fifty years, has been restored to present it in best possible quality.

Michael Lindsay-Hogg expressed excitement about the film’s restoration, noting the unique opportunity to see The Beatles work together, stating, "how often do you get to see artists of this stature working together to make what they hear in their heads into songs?"

"And then you get to the roof, and you see [The Beatles'] excitement, camaraderie and sheer joy in playing together again as a group and know, as we do now, that it was the final time, and we view it with the full understanding of who they were and still are and a little poignancy," he added.

