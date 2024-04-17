Taylor Swift earns praises from Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes credits Kansas City Chiefs' soaring global popularity to Taylor Swift and her expensive fanbase.

According to PEOPLE report, during an interview with TIME, Mahomes discussed the significant impact of Swift's fans.

Mahomes highlighted that the Chiefs' visibility has dramatically increased worldwide, transitioning from nationwide recognition to global presence.

He said, "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

"We like having that visibility, at the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are," he added.

Beyond her support at games, Mahomes praised Swift's down-to-earth nature and relentless work ethic, stating, "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life, Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long."

"She’s never not working, Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks," Mahomes added.