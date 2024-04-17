 
Meghan Markle launches FIRST product under ‘American Riviera Orchard': Photo

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Meghan Markle’s first product under new brand label has been launched, it is assumed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who announced the brand American Riviera Orchard last month, has introduced an all new jam into her product range.

Promoting Meghan’s new jam is fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, a photographer and wife of polo star Nacho Figueras.

The photographer turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share the photo of a package from the Duchess.

She wrote: “Thank you for the delicious basket!” she wrote. “I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone :) @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M! #montecitogoodness #americanrivieraorchard.”

“@americanrivieraorchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter,” Robbins added alongside a second photo.

This comes as Meghan Markle is reportedly adamant on not returning to UK.

Royal author, Tom Quinn, tells Mirror: "It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK – she has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."

