Prince Harry ‘gross' behaviour shocks as Duke missed ‘etiquette classes'

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Prince Harry is called out for his shocking behaviour caught on camera.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently jetted off to Florida for a polo championship, was spotted wiping his nose off his shift in a ‘gross’ sight.

Speaking about Harry’s viral video, an internet user wrote: "That nose rubbing/wiping it on your hand is so gross".

Another added: "I would almost let the nose wipe go, as it is super high pollen season in Florida. But he wipes his hand on his shirt, his pants, and the guy to his rights shirt. There are camera crews everywhere, ask for a tissue man, or use the long draping tails of the big bow on Meg’s dress."

A third shared: "He missed out on all the etiquette classes in the palace."

This comes as Meghan Markle is reportedly adamant on not returning to UK.

Royal author, Tom Quinn, tells Mirror: "It will be a long time before Meghan reappears in the UK – she has already publicly stated that she will not return to the UK, and her friends insist she is still furious at the way she feels she was treated during her time in Britain."

