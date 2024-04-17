Emma Roberts reveals brutal memory of an ex boyfriend

Emma Robert reveals brutal memory of an ex boyfriend

Emma Roberts doesn’t go easy on her ex boyfriends.

The 33 year-old actress shared a brutal memory about a former partner while doing a video tour of her Los Angeles home for Architectural Digest.

During the interview, Emma shared a look of her TV room, where she claimed she and her family "spend the most time in."

After flaunting a set of dolls on her bookshelf, she directed the camera towards some books which included a novel Norwood, by Charles Portis.

Emma revealed that the book didn’t originally belong to her and added, “This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex.”

“But then we broke up and I saw how much it was worth and I kept it,” revealed the Scream Queens actor while holding the book which only featured the title and the name of the author on the white cover.

According to The Independent, the first edition of Norwood turned out to be a rare find and is priced at $4,500.

While Emma didn’t specify who she initially gave the book to, she dated actor Garrett Hedlund for three years and also shares a 3-year-old son Rhodes with him.

She's currently dating actor Cody John, who she made things official with in August 2022.

In 2019, Emma told Cosmopolitan why she likes to keep her relationships private.



“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment.” she had said.