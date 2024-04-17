Zendaya admits being oblivious of 'Euphoria:' 'I'm not in-charge'

Zendaya recently admitted that she’s uncertain about Season 3 of Euphoria.

Despite the fact that the 27-year-old actress is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she confessed at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night that she’s “unaware” of when the show will begin production.

While Zendaya said that she’s “not in charge” of whether or not the third season will happen, she did share that she wants to play Rue again.

“If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me,” she shared.

Her take comes after HBO announced the postponement of Euphoria Season 3 on March 25.

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” a spokesperson for the network told Variety at the time.

However, another Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney hyped up fans by claiming that the new season is “going to be very, very wild.”

Teasing that the filming will begin very soon, the Anyone But You star had said, “I actually like it because there’s so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character.”