Anti-monarchy group reacts as Prince William returns to royal duties

April 17, 2024

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views over Prince William’s plans to return to the royal duties amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

Commenting on royal expert Rebecca English’s tweet, Smith said, “William is going to be doing something. Rejoice! He'll travel all the way from Windsor to Surrey and west London for a couple of hours to 'see' and to 'hear' before heading home for more rest.”

He further said, “We pay him more than £23m a year for this 'service'.”

Prince William has announced his first public engagement since Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The future king will visit Surrey and West London on Thursday to spotlight the community and environmental impact organisations in the area are having through their work.

Also, reacting to royal commentator Russell Myers tweet, Smith said “’Returns to duties’ = does a couple of hours visiting nearby organisations before heading back to his extended break.”


