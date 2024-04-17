Kate Middleton reacts as Prince Harry tries to reconnect

Kate Middleton feels “happy” after reconnecting with Prince Harry following the news of her shocking cancer diagnosis.



According to Closer Magazine, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reached out to Kate after she released the emotional video, announcing her cancer diagnosis.

They claimed that Harry sends sweet “notes of encouragement” to the Princess of Wales and keeps in touch with her via text messages and calls.

Speaking of Kate’s reaction, the source said that the mother-of-three “is being warm and welcoming towards him and she’s made it clear that she’s happy they are back in touch.”

Kate “appreciates” her dialogue with Harry,” the source said, adding that the Duke’s words are “welcome” as the Princess undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

The insider noted that Kate has told Harry her door is “always open” if he wants to call or visit while in the UK.

As for Harry, “It goes without saying that this means the world to him in return,” the insider said, before sharing that he’s “taking it step by step and being respectful of her healing.”

Harry is “feeling extremely encouraged that they’re back in contact and is looking forward to reconnecting,” the source further stated.

Moreover, the Royal insider claimed that Harry is hoping to have a chat with Prince William next month during his scheduled visit to the UK, where Kate could play mediator between the feuding brothers.