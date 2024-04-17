 
Meghan Markle ‘exquisite' planning shows ‘Prince Haz still got it'

By
Web Desk

April 17, 2024

Meghan Markle ‘exquisite' planning shows ‘Prince Haz still got it'

Meghan Markle paid a subtle tribute to husband Prince Harry during their recent appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who joined the Duke for Royal Salute Polo Challenge last week, wore an ivory dress to make her husband stand out on the day.

Speaking about Meghan’s tactic, Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells The Mirror: "The choreography was exquisite and we all know why. Meghan was in charge.”

"Sparkling in a white halter neck (a clever spin on one-time ropes of royal pearls), the Duchess was unafraid to take matters in hand, commandeering the Sentebale Polo Cup photo-ops with a deft flick of the wrist. Here is a woman comfortable both in front and behind the camera.

The expert added: "Who else could so seamlessly pivot from a panel on Africa to the polo-pitch in 24 hours? Thanks to Netflix, the Sussexes have squared the circle of raising money and making money all at the same time. Like it or not, Prince Haz has still got it. And if Meghan has anything to do with it, this is just the beginning."

