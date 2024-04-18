Meghan Markle on ‘weight insecurities' before meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle admitted her life before Prince Harry was full of insecurities.

The Duchess of Sussex, in her Netflix series titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ spoke about her body image struggles.

Meghan admitted that she had body image issues in her own right, adding that she wasn’t "judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as 'whatever' as anyone else".

Meghan then spoke about her childhood dream of becoming Princess of Power.

She shared: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power."

Meghan continued: "We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."