Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confused amid King olive branch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will find themselves in trouble if King Charles extends an olive branch.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to be invited at Balmoral for peace offering, would face career speed bumps.

Royal expert Tom Quinn notes: "They are obsessed with their public image and will be aware that it will look really good if they swallow their pride and came back to the UK.”

"But Meghan still wants that apology from William and King Charles and Kate so it’s going to be difficult for her to swallow her pride, but on the other hand she won’t want to appear to be holding a grudge because that will lead to criticism and she really hates criticism. On the other hand, she knows she always has the children’s needs to fall back on when she makes her apologies and says she can’t come to Balmoral,” he added.

Quinn then explained: "According to people I’ve spoken to at Kensington Palace King Charles has hinted to Harry and Meghan that they should come to Balmoral in the summer to see if something can be done about the ongoing feud in the family.

"Charles knows that Harry and Meghan are much more likely to respond positively to an invitation after the shock of Harry‘s father’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. It’s one of those situations where good might just come out of bad,” concluded Quinn.