Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

Rebecca Ferguson spilled the beans behind the tragic conclusion of her beloved character in the Mission Impossible franchise.

The 40-year-old actress, who portrays the notorious Ilsa Faust in the long-running series, revealed the real reason behind her tragic death in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

“Not leaving enough space” for her character’s development, she said during a latest interview on WrapWomen’s Unwrapped podcast.



Clarifying the reason, she explained, “Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue, naughty [and] unpredictable."

She added, "There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been”.

Furthermore, while noting that she loved Ilsa “beyond words”, her three-movie deal ended and she had to decide if she wanted to come back or not.

“To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My deal was done," she said, hinting that it was a ‘collaborative’ decision to finish off her character.

The mother-of-one also listed some ‘selfish’ reasons to leave the franchise. “Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film”, she said before admitting that she had to ‘sit around’ and wait a lot.

“I want to work, man. I want to work. I don’t want to sit in a trailer… It is so intoxicatingly exciting when you’re rolling, but there’s a lot of waiting”, she concluded.

