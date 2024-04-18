 
menu

Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible exit
Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

Rebecca Ferguson spilled the beans behind the tragic conclusion of her beloved character in the Mission Impossible franchise

The 40-year-old actress, who portrays the notorious Ilsa Faust in the long-running series, revealed the real reason behind her tragic death in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

“Not leaving enough space” for her character’s development, she said during a latest interview on WrapWomen’s Unwrapped podcast.

Clarifying the reason, she explained, “Ilsa was becoming a team player. And we all can want different things, but for me, Ilsa was rogue, naughty [and] unpredictable." 

She added, "There was a lot of characters coming in, not leaving enough space for what she had been”.

Furthermore, while noting that she loved Ilsa “beyond words”, her three-movie deal ended and she had to decide if she wanted to come back or not.

“To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My deal was done," she said, hinting that it was a ‘collaborative’ decision to finish off her character.

The mother-of-one also listed some ‘selfish’ reasons to leave the franchise. “Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film”, she said before admitting that she had to ‘sit around’ and wait a lot.

“I want to work, man. I want to work. I don’t want to sit in a trailer… It is so intoxicatingly exciting when you’re rolling, but there’s a lot of waiting”, she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confused amid King olive branch

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confused amid King olive branch

Jennifer Garner celebrates 52 birthday with hilarious oven mitts dance

Jennifer Garner celebrates 52 birthday with hilarious oven mitts dance
Prince Harry regrets ‘naivety' as ‘Spare' confessions cause trouble

Prince Harry regrets ‘naivety' as ‘Spare' confessions cause trouble

King Charles to see ‘if something can be done' with Harry, Meghan

King Charles to see ‘if something can be done' with Harry, Meghan

Meghan Markle on ‘weight insecurities' before meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle on ‘weight insecurities' before meeting Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘teen' demands from staff members unearthed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘teen' demands from staff members unearthed

Meghan Markle ‘exquisite' planning shows ‘Prince Haz still got it'

Meghan Markle ‘exquisite' planning shows ‘Prince Haz still got it'
Adidas moves on from Kanye West to profitable future

Adidas moves on from Kanye West to profitable future