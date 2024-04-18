Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood

Prince Harry has seemingly made some major moves that show where his feelings lie towards the UK.



This major move revolves around his records of residence which The Daily Mail claims, contain some major revelations.

As of right now, filings by Companies House reveals that “Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex” has filled his “New Country/State Usually Resident” box as the USA.

For those unversed, in his previous paperwork it was recorded as being the United Kingdom.

These documents are in reference to his company Travalyst which is an eco-tourism brand.

All of this also came to light around the same time as calls began coming in, for Prince Harry’s visa records to be made public, in respect to his illicit substance admissions in Spare.

But the American ambassador to London admitted that while Biden was in office, Prince Harry would not be deported.