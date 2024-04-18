 
menu

Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Prince Harry cuts away final piece of UK childhood

Prince Harry has seemingly made some major moves that show where his feelings lie towards the UK.

This major move revolves around his records of residence which The Daily Mail claims, contain some major revelations.

As of right now, filings by Companies House reveals that “Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex” has filled his “New Country/State Usually Resident” box as the USA.

For those unversed, in his previous paperwork it was recorded as being the United Kingdom.

These documents are in reference to his company Travalyst which is an eco-tourism brand.

All of this also came to light around the same time as calls began coming in, for Prince Harry’s visa records to be made public, in respect to his illicit substance admissions in Spare.

But the American ambassador to London admitted that while Biden was in office, Prince Harry would not be deported.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer
Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes video

Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes
Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori video

Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori
Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie

Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie
Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation video

Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation
King Charles plans to host family dinner in hopes of bringing William, Harry together

King Charles plans to host family dinner in hopes of bringing William, Harry together

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case
Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit