Jimmy Kimmel reveals motivation behind returning to Oscars 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is thinking about returning to Oscars 2025 as he was motivated by Donald Trump’s feedback.



After his recent gig at the Academy Awards ceremony, the former president said that the 56-year-old host was “made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”

However, Jimmy was initially set on not headlining the Oscars again, but according to him, Trump’s remarks seemed oddly motivating to him.

“I don’t know. That must be why they asked me to host the show again next year. Which I wasn’t planning to do but now I might. Maybe – you know what – maybe you can watch on the TV in the rec room at Riker’s with all the guys,” he said on his ABC show.

The comedian has already hosted the Oscars four times in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2024.

Before taking on the prestigious stage in February, Jimmy had told The Los Angeles Times that he was initially unsure whether to ever return to hosting the ceremonies again.

“I did not think I would ever do it again. I know how much work goes into [the Oscars], so I thought, 'Yeah, I don't necessarily want to do this ever again,'" he had said.