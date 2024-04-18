 
menu

Kate Middleton scared for Prince William amid own cancer battle

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

File Footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly more concerned about King Charles’ health than her own, as she cannot bear to imagine Prince William losing another parent.

According to In Touch Weekly, the monarch is “much sicker” than the “palace lets on” and it has the Princess of Wales concerned for her beloved husband.

Sharing more details about the matter, an insider said that Kate cannot witness seeing William experiencing a parent’s death yet again following the tragic demise of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was only 15.

“Kate is also — even while sick herself — more concerned about Charles,” they added. “She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent.”

“She knows she’ll be ok and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health,” they said of Kate, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking of Kate’s close bond with Charles, the insider said, “Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years! So, the comfort is there and they can sit on the couch together in their pajamas.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer
Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes video

Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes
Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori video

Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori
Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie

Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie
Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation video

Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation
King Charles plans to host family dinner in hopes of bringing William, Harry together

King Charles plans to host family dinner in hopes of bringing William, Harry together

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case

Brad Pitt feels trapped in a nightmare amid Angelina Jolie court case
Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit

Rebecca Ferguson unveils truth behind ‘Mission Impossible' exit