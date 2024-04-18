Kate Middleton scared for Prince William amid own cancer battle

File Footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly more concerned about King Charles’ health than her own, as she cannot bear to imagine Prince William losing another parent.



According to In Touch Weekly, the monarch is “much sicker” than the “palace lets on” and it has the Princess of Wales concerned for her beloved husband.

Sharing more details about the matter, an insider said that Kate cannot witness seeing William experiencing a parent’s death yet again following the tragic demise of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was only 15.

“Kate is also — even while sick herself — more concerned about Charles,” they added. “She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent.”

“She knows she’ll be ok and so with that she’s just uber focused on [Charles] and his journey to health,” they said of Kate, who is battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking of Kate’s close bond with Charles, the insider said, “Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years! So, the comfort is there and they can sit on the couch together in their pajamas.”