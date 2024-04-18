 
menu

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham's wrath

By
Web Desk

April 18, 2024

Meghan Markle is risking Victoria Beckham’s wrath

Meghan Markle has just been warned against a major upheavel that is sure to rock her now that she's seemingly shifted her Hollywood dream into full gear.

Insights into everything have been shared by Brand expert and Director at Borne Media, Denise Palmer-Davies.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with The Sun.

During that chat she referenced Meghan Markle's endeavour and said, “While this could potentially be a lucrative business long term, she should be under no illusion that she will get success overnight.”

After all, “Victoria Beckham and Gwyneth Paltrow have spent years and years building their businesses and perfecting their brands.”

All in all, “It is a difficult market to crack - even Victoria has had her obstacles - as it is so saturated.”

And “Meghan will need a very good marketing and financial team behind her to make this work and ultimately she needs to put in the graft. These days a business can’t survive on a name alone.”

Before concluding she also chimed in on the potential reprecussions to this move and said, “I do wonder what Victoria might think of Meghan essentially tapping into her market. She might think there is enough room for them all and welcome the competition.”

However, “given their fall out, the sceptic in me wonders if she’d be secretly pleased if it did backfire. That would be the ultimate revenge wouldn’t it?” she added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton scared for Prince William amid own cancer battle video

Kate Middleton scared for Prince William amid own cancer battle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed ‘insensitive' over latest Netflix projects

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed ‘insensitive' over latest Netflix projects
Jimmy Kimmel reveals motivation behind returning to Oscars 2025

Jimmy Kimmel reveals motivation behind returning to Oscars 2025
Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William announces first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer
Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes video

Netflix ‘Virgin River' announces plans for prequel about Mel's parents amid paternity woes
Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori video

Kanye West's rep explains real reason for punching man in the face for Bianca Censori
Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie

Quentin Tarantino pulls the plug on his Brad Pitt movie
Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation video

Bridgeton's costume designer talks Penelope Featherington season 3 transformation