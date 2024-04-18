Travis Kelce likes THESE songs from Taylor Swift's new album

Travis Kelce remains to be Taylor Switf’s no.1 cheerleader as the release of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department is just around the corner.

The NFL champion, who admitted to listening to some of his girlfriend’s songs beforehand, is planning to buy up copies of the record, insiders have told Daily Mail.

Moreover, they also shared that Travis is also organizing a special celebration for the billionaire pop star in a bid to mark her 11th studio album.

“After Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor's new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about,” a source told the outlet.

They further revealed, “He has a few favorites – Down Bad and loml – but he also loves everything he has heard. Why wouldn't he?”

After Taylor announced the name of her album, fans were quick to point out that it appears to be a reference to her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn who once shared that he has a Whatsapp group named The Tortured Man Club with pals Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him [Travis] in the future, this is the artist she is and he is in love with her and doesn't pay any attention to be jealous,” the insider cleared the air.

They continued, “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is in no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”