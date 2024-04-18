King Charles cannot hope to keep throne going for too long

King Charles has reportedly been growing very concerned about the sustainability of this new monarchy system, given that its seen senior members being reduced left and right.



Everything has been issued by royal historian Gareth Russell.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Us Weekly.

During that chat he issued a grave warning about King Charles’ reign and said, “At the minute, we’re looking at a monarchy that was just holding it together in terms of the number of functions they had to attend and events, overseas visits, and particularly their charitable and military obligations.”

“Otherwise, it is unsustainable,” because “at the minute, Prince William is the only senior working royal man under 60 and above 16.”

“There is going to be a seriously underweight monarchy when potentially you would just have King William and Queen Catherine dealing with it, doing all of it until their children come of age,” he also added before signing off.