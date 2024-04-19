Prince Harry has ‘accepted life in US' with shocking citizenship change

Prince Harry is accused of cutting off his UK ties to gain US citizenship.

Amid hearsay about the Duke of Sussex’s new plans to become a permanent resident of America, it is revealed that the Prince would have to "renounce all allegiance to any foreign prince, state or sovereign."

Meanwhile expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: "As always with Harry a lot can be read into his actions. Being ousted from Frogmore Cottage wounded him deeply. Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasise Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he’s shown he accepts his life is in the US."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.