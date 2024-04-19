 
Meghan Markle disappointed with selling jams amid royal failure

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Meghan Markle is seemingly  disappointed at her future amid bid to sell jams.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has just launched her first product, a strawberry jam, under American Riviera Orchard this week, is mocked for not waiting for their Royal growth.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: "She's probably really disappointed in what's happened over the last few years. That's a reality for her, and what's so sad about looking at everything that's happened within the British Royal Family since the beginning of 2024, is that - have Harry and Meghan truly been compassionate? Had they been patient?

She added: "They could have saved the day in 2024...because they would have been able to step up to the plate and take on work for the Princess of Walesand King Charles. But unfortunately, instead of doing that, Meghan is selling jam."

Schofield noted: "I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that's what she was going to do originally when she left the British Royal Family."

