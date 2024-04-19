Jennifer Garner expresses gratitude over 'love and support' on birthday

Jennifer Garner just expressed her gratitude over the wishes and love she received during her birthday on April 17, 2024.

The actress, who just turned 52 years old, took to her official Instagram account to repost a reel featuring her.

In the video the Elektra star could be seen wearing oven mittens for the hands on her feet.

"Thank you for the huge love and support these past few weeks," she wrote in the caption of her Story.

The actress further celebrated her birthday on the social media platform by re-sharing birthday wishes on her Stories from her friends Reese Witherspoon, Ina Garten, Judy Greer and Molly Sims.

Her gratitude-filled Story comes shortly after Garner shared the video of her transforming a pair of mitts that she received as a birthday gift, into a pair of dancing shoes.

“Fancy boots for my birthday! Yay, happy birthday to me!” the video was captioned as Garner could be seen dancing out the rather unique shoes.



In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actress also reflected on the process of aging saying, "Honestly, mostly, I am grateful just to be alive," along with admitting that she still has "moments" where she reminisces the past.