Prince William reveals true feelings for Kate Middleton days after Rose Hanbury affair rumours

Prince William has revealed his true feelings for wife Kate Middleton and made a sweet promise following her cancer diagnosis days after rumours of alleged affair with Lady Rose Hanbury.



The future king has been supporting Princess Kate following her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales returned to royal duties on Thursday since Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis last month. He met some of the people behind the non-profit group Surplus to Supper, which delivers food that would otherwise have been discarded by stores to the disadvantaged.

While touring the facilities, one of the charity's volunteers, Rachel Candappa, handed him the two get well soon cards—one for King Charles and second for the Princess of Wales.

William, who looked visibly moved, said: "Thank you, you are very kind."

Later, speaking to media Rachel confirmed her talks with Prince William saying: “I said take care of her and he said ‘I will’.”

Earlier, rumors had flooded the social media that the future king was having an alleged affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert remarks on his show following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery.

According to Business Insider Hanbury, through her lawyers had dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers "the rumours are completely false."