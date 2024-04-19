Zendaya pays tribute to tennis stars by recreating THIS iconic look

Zendaya paid a special tribute to women tennis stars while promoting her new movie Challengers.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old actress’ stylist Law Roach took to his Instagram and shared how he recreated Venus and Serena William’s iconic look from their first ever 1998 Vogue cover, shot by Annie Leibovitz.

In the picture, Zendaya can be seen rocking a striped black-and-white Carolina Herrera ball gown with her hair styled into the same white beaded braids the duo wore for their shoot.

“An ode to the GREATS @venuswilliams @serenawilliams We thank you for all you've done! With Love, Z and Law,” Law captioned the snap.

Serena re-shared the post on her Instagram stories whereas Venus commented: “Wow. No words! So much love for you.”

She also reposted Zendaya’s look on her story, penning, “My heart melted on this one. Iconic @zendaya.”

Previously, the Euphoria star spoke to PEOPLE about the inspiration behind her role in The Challengers in which she played the role of Tashi Duncan who is an aspiring tennis star but gives up on her dreams after a major injury.

Crediting the “mothers in and around her life,” Zendaya had said, “I have many, many nieces and nephews, so they’re like my borrowed children, you know? I get to have fun and give them back to their parents.”