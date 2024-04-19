Prince Harry purposefully chose date to mark US residency to ‘troll’ King Charles

Prince Harry seems to have “trolled” his cancer-stricken dad King Charles by deliberately choosing the date to mark his US residency on his business documents same as the day of Frogmore eviction.



Sharing her two cents on the matter, Royal Editor Charlotte Griffiths said that the Duke of Sussex could have chosen any date to mark the residency, but he purposefully chose the day he and Meghan "officially stepped down as working royals.”

Speaking with presenter Ben Leo on GB News, the expert accused the Duke of “trolling” his father, that too, at a time when he is battling a potentially life threatening disease.

"I wouldn't put it past him to have deliberately put that in there to spite his father,” she said, adding, "To me, it feels like he's trolling his dad a bit, because he could have said that he's been a US resident since 2020, when he quit the UK and moved to the States, but instead he chose the exact day that his dad kicked him out of Frogmore.”

"The reason his dad kicked him out of Frogmore was because he'd slagged off Camilla in Spare. And apparently it was a really difficult decision for Charles because no dad wants to kick their son out of their home. But he went beyond the pale,” she added.

For the unversed, King Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate the Frogmore Cottage last year even though it was a gift to the Duke from the late Queen Elizabeth.