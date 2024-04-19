Prince Albert finally breaks silence on ‘emotional' Princess Charlene marriage

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s relationship has been the product of a number of accusations and finally this time around the Prince of Monaco has decided to weigh in on what the truth is.

For those unversed the couple married via a civil ceremony back in 2011 and since then have been the top of much speculation, from finances to personal woes as well as divorce speculations.

He broke everything down in an interview with Vogue.

There he admitted, “It has been a very emotional journey to this day, sometimes not an easy one.”

He even had a message for his wife, and the Princess of Monaco when he said, “Charlene, thank you for putting up with my inconsistencies and idiosyncrasies. You are a wonderful woman. Marrying you is the best decision I’ve ever taken. I’m happy to share my life with you.”

For those unversed with Prince Albert’s history, he has other children as well, a son with former flight attendant Nicole Coste as well as a daughter Tamara Rotolo.