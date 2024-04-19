 
menu

Prince Albert finally breaks silence on ‘emotional' Princess Charlene marriage

By
Web Desk

April 19, 2024

Prince Albert finally breaks silence on ‘emotional Princess Charlene marriage
Prince Albert finally breaks silence on ‘emotional' Princess Charlene marriage

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s relationship has been the product of a number of accusations and finally this time around the Prince of Monaco has decided to weigh in on what the truth is.

For those unversed the couple married via a civil ceremony back in 2011 and since then have been the top of much speculation, from finances to personal woes as well as divorce speculations.

He broke everything down in an interview with Vogue.

There he admitted, “It has been a very emotional journey to this day, sometimes not an easy one.”

He even had a message for his wife, and the Princess of Monaco when he said, “Charlene, thank you for putting up with my inconsistencies and idiosyncrasies. You are a wonderful woman. Marrying you is the best decision I’ve ever taken. I’m happy to share my life with you.”

For those unversed with Prince Albert’s history, he has other children as well, a son with former flight attendant Nicole Coste as well as a daughter Tamara Rotolo.

Palace used Harry, Meghan to divert attention from Prince William's affair video

Palace used Harry, Meghan to divert attention from Prince William's affair
Tina Knowles thinks daughter Beyonce and Zendaya are 'alike'

Tina Knowles thinks daughter Beyonce and Zendaya are 'alike'
Prince Harry's friend comes out in support of Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's friend comes out in support of Meghan Markle
King Charles advised to take THIS bold step as Prince Harry renounces British residency

King Charles advised to take THIS bold step as Prince Harry renounces British residency
Prince Harry expresses anger towards Royal family by changing residence

Prince Harry expresses anger towards Royal family by changing residence
Prince Harry is marking Independence Day for Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet? video

Prince Harry is marking Independence Day for Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?
Taylor Swift's diss track 'thanK you aIMee' is about Kim Kardashian?

Taylor Swift's diss track 'thanK you aIMee' is about Kim Kardashian?
Kate Middleton fan takes Meghan Markle's luxury brand website video

Kate Middleton fan takes Meghan Markle's luxury brand website