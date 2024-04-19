Taylor Swift's diss track 'thanK you aIMee' is about Kim Kardashian?

Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department also has something in store for Kim Kardashian.

The 34-year-old billionaire pop star released her 11th studio album on Friday with 31 tracks with one of them named thanK you aIMee.

Fans were quick to notice the letters in capital letters and deduced how it spells out the reality TV star’s name.

“There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it/That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school,” Taylor sings.

She also seems to take a hit at Kim’s 10-year-old daughter North West as she croons in the diss track, “And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues/And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Swifties took to their X accounts sharing witty memes about North and Kim.

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian feud

Taylor and Kim's feud dates back to the time when Kanye sparked a dispute with the former in 2009 after he stormed the stage at the VMAs when she won the prize for Best Female Video.



“Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he had said.

When the dispute died down, Kanye sparked a rift again after mentioning the Lover crooner in his song Famous.

“I feel like me and Taylor Swift might still have s-x/Why? I made that b***h famous,” he sang.

Later, Kim posted a video of Kanye talking to Taylor on the phone and made it seem like he had gotten her permission for the name drop.

The billionaire pop star then slammed the celebrity couple and wrote on her social media, “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that b****' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened."