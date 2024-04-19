 
Tina Knowles thinks daughter Beyonce and Zendaya are 'alike'

April 19, 2024

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles has a special compliment for Zendaya.

The momager showed up at The Challengers premiere in Los Angeles to cheer on the 27-year-old actress. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet, Tina shared that Zendaya reminds her of her oldest daughter.

“I love Zendaya! The first time I saw her, I used to watch her in the Disney series with my grandson [Solange's son, Juelz Smith] and she just reeked of stardom,” she recalled.

Tina then added, “She is just the most gracious, beautiful girl, and she reminds me of my daughter—she’s a Virgo like my daughter Beyoncé!”

Zendaya first worked with the Knowles family 8 years ago when she made a cameo in the visual album for Beyoncé's 2016 album, Lemonade.

At the time, the Euphoria actress told Seventeen how she acted like “an idiot” after Beyoncé came into the dressing room to thank her.

“I was getting my hair braided and she came into my dressing room and was like, 'Hello. Thank you for being here.’ I've never acted like such an idiot in my life. The fact that she came into my dressing room to say, 'Thank you'. Beyoncé did that?! What?! I had to tell my hairstylist, 'Please tell her that I'm not weird,’” she had shared on a lighter note.

