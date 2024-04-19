Palace used Harry, Meghan to divert attention from Prince William's affair

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were used to create fodder for front page stories in all leading newspapers and magazines in order to divert attention from rumours of Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.



The claim was made by Omid Scobie, often referred to as Meghan’s “mouth-piece,” as reported by In Style Magazine. The author also shed light on how the Palace buried the stories about the Prince of Wales’ alleged infidelity back in 2019.

"Unfortunately, if a rumor's left to kind of do its own thing, it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what, how you want to kind of address it," the Endgame author said.

For those unversed, William, then-Duke of Cambridge, was accused of cheating on Kate Middleton with, Lady Hanbury, who was a close friend of the couple. At the same time, the media was abuzz with stories about Meghan including the Princess Charlotte dress fiasco.

Speaking of William’s alleged affair, the writer said, "They never addressed it, so those rumors will never go away, even though there's no truth to suggest that they are true."

He continued: "I was very careful in the book to really focus on this, as the allegations against William, Kate's, and their fallout with Rose Hanbury. For legal reasons, there are so many things that one can't go into, but I thought it was really important, even if a rumor is a rumor. And I really don't see proof that there is more to this than just a tittle-tattle, you know."

Scobie went on to note how he thought it would be “interesting” to “analyze” how the Royal family and the Palace “dealt” with the controversy, adding, "The worst case scenarios that they feared would happen, you know, just those rumors themselves were going to have enough impact, negatively, on William's reputation."

"We still see them [the rumors] trend on Twitter on a regular basis ... that's something that's incredibly damaging, I think, for William. It probably looks even worse, actually, that there was a kind of willingness to throw Harry under the bus simply to make these things disappear."