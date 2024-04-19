Will Harry, Meghan let ‘petty matters’ take a backseat amid Charles and Kate’s cancer?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may let go of “petty matters” regarding their feud with the Royal family as King Charles and Kate Middleton battle with potential life threatening conditions.



According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex is expected to meet King Charles during his upcoming scheduled visit in May, as “it seems that the two want to move toward reconciliation.”

Speaking with The Mirror, image expert Ryan McCormick said, "This move by Charles may be less about massaging public opinion than it is about trying to spend as much time as possible with family.”

"In observing the recent public behavior of Charles and Harry, it seems that the two want to move toward reconciliation.

He went on to claim that Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer can become a “catalyst” to bring the Sussexes closer to the Royal family once again following years of feud.

McCormick added, "Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis should have effectively ended any feud with Megan and Harry as petty matters take a backseat toward the lives of loved ones.”

“I think this visit could bring a lasting peace between the king and his son," he concluded.