King Charles’ health scare: Royal expert shares major update

King Charles’ cancer is said to be “going in the right direction” amid rumours he is having difficulty fulfilling the Royal duties.



Sharing an update on the monarch’s health condition, royal correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News that doctors treating Charles "seem to be suggesting" things are "going in the right direction.”

"So I think it's looking positive as we go towards the summer,” he added.

This comes after a report published by In Touch Weekly claimed that the monarch is having difficulty in fulfilling his duties as his cancer is “eating him alive.”

“King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy,” they said.

“His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate,” the Royal tipster revealed.