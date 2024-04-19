 
Noah Cyrus liked Liam Hemsworth's photo to send THIS message to family

April 19, 2024

Noah Cyrus added fuel to her family’s drama when she liked sister Miley's ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth’s photo on Instagram.

Now, a source says it wasn’t a mindless action. "Liking Liam’s photo was Noah’s way of showing her family what a lack of loyalty looks like," they told Life & Style.

"It's safe to say that Miley and Noah are going through a rough patch," the source noted. "While they may be family, there’s no love lost between them right now."

Noah received backlash for liking Liam’s thirst-trap, she took to Instagram to respond, writing, "There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s--- it’s so entertaining and funny," adding, "Who gives a f---."

This comes amid ongoing family feud in the Cyrus family, which came to the spotlight when the This Is Us singer and her brother Braison opted out of attending their mom Tish’s wedding with Dominic Purcell, where Miley was a bridesmaid.

The feud erupted last month when reports claimed that Noah dated Dominic before her mom went on to date and marry him.

"Their mom crossed a line, but Noah feels that Miley did, too, by backing up her betrayal," a source said previously.  

