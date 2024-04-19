Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse's wedding plans revealed

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly been planning a wedding in England

Robert Pattinson is ready to tie the knot with the mom of his daughter, Suki Waterhouse.

Robert and Suki welcomed their first baby a month ago and announced it on Instagram later. Now, a source says the Twilight star can’t wait to make things official.

"The idea of marriage was a little scary to him. But now that they are a family-of-three, he wants to make it official," the source told Life & Style.

The couple are said to be engaged as the Daisy Jones and the Six actress has been seen wearing a ring on multiple occasions.

"They are hoping for a summer celebration. Most likely it’ll be in England," the tipster added. "The idea of a wedding in the country, flowers everywhere, is appealing."

The insider claimed that they also plan to have a celebration in L.A for those who can’t attend an overseas wedding.

“In the meantime, though, they’re just so overcome with happiness," they added. "They love being parents."

Suki recently revealed that she had a daughter during her Coachella performance, saying, "I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."