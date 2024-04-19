Zendaya shares her family's ‘hilarious' reaction to watching ‘Challengers'

Zendaya plays a tennis player in her upcoming movie ‘Challengers’

Zendaya has shared her family’s “hilarious” reaction to the intimate scenes in her upcoming movie Challengers.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya said she “absolutely” showed the movie - where she plays a tennis star Tashi - to her family, despite the racy scenes.

“Well they know it’s a Rated-R movie okay so I was like you, know walking into this, 'if you can’t handle the heat get out the kitchen,' ” the Dune 2 star quipped. “But I forewarned them. It was honestly my favorite part of the night. Cause I’ve seen the movie many times.”

She continued, “I know when the scenes are coming so when those scenes were happening I just was watching my family because they were behind me, so I just watched them the whole time, it was hilarious.”

“They’re starting, they’re like,” Zendaya said as she acted out an awkward nod. ”Then I see them slowly get more uncomfortable then they’re like,” she said as she covered her face out of embarrassment.

“And then my little nieces were back there, I mean they’re grown-ups but they’re 18 but they literally were like,” Zendaya said, mimicking how her nieces covered their faces.

She went on to mimic a vomiting noise and recalled her nieces saying, “They were just like, ‘What are we looking at?’ ”