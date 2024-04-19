Prince Harry wins big ahead of return to Britain

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has won big ahead of his return to Britain next month for Invictus Games event.



According to a report by the Independent, Archie and Lilibet doting father has won the latest round in his court battle against the News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The publication reported that in the latest ruling, judge dismissed NGN’s request to delay the trial listed for January 2025.

In total, 42 figures are suing the group over allegations that its journalists or private detectives they contracted had been involved in unlawful activities and invasion of their privacy.

The ruling came two days after the NGN on Wednesday applied to have a judgment first on whether some of the lawsuits had been brought outside a six-year time limit for legal action.

Today, Judge Timothy Fancourt rejected that application for a preliminary trial, meaning the cases will proceed as planned.

According to Reuters, the judge said it could lead to an "unsatisfactory" two-year delay and risk increasing costs, saying it was unlikely that NGN would win a time limitation argument in every case.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is all set to return to UK for Invictus Games event in May. Meghan Markle is expected to join him.