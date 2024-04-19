John Travolta reflects on making ‘planetary epic’ Pulp Fiction on 30th anniversary

John Travolta reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Harvey Keitel for the 30th anniversary of the beloved film.

In the 1994 film, Travolta played the role of Vincent Vega. He joined his co-stars at the Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary red carpet and panel event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on April 18.

Reflecting on the hit film, he told People, “It was epic and it evolved. The audiences made this movie what it was, and it wasn't overnight. It took about a year of evolution. In those days, movies stayed in the theaters for a year. So, by the end of the year of it being, it was planetarily epic.”

"I never had preconceived ideas of actually what I needed or should have, but it kind of found me more than I found it, because Quentin [Tarantino] was such a die-hard fan of mine that he had this fantasy of working with me in something,” Travolta added.

Travolta shared how director Quentin Tarantino’s wish to work with him that resulted in Pulp Fiction’s evolution: “It wasn't necessarily Pulp Fiction. It could have been anything. And then, it suddenly found its way into that movie. After a couple of meetings when he said, ‘Maybe I won't go this way. Maybe I'll go the Travolta way.’ Because he had talked about [From]Dusk Till [Dawn].”

“And I wasn't interested in vampires really. So he said, ‘Okay, well, you like the other idea?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And it all evolved,” he concluded.